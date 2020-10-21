B-Roll of 8th ESB, CLB-8 Conducting EOD Exploitation Training during SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 8, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conducting EOD Exploitation Training during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 21, 2020. This training was conducted in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
