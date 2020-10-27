B-Roll of 2/1 Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, supporting the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 27, 2020. 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
