    B-Roll of 1st CEB Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, supporting the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 28, 2020. 1st CEB conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771493
    VIRIN: 201028-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108046393
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 1st CEB Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BDOC
    Integrated Training Exercise
    ITX
    #ServiceLevelTrainingExercise
    ITX 1-21

