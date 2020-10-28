B-Roll of 1st CEB Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, supporting the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 28, 2020. 1st CEB conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
