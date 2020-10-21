Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    8th ESB, CLB-8 Conducting EOD Exploitation Training during SLTE 1-21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 8, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct EOD Exploitation Training during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 21, 2020. This training was conducted in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771492
    VIRIN: 201021-M-JD525-002
    Filename: DOD_108046386
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th ESB, CLB-8 Conducting EOD Exploitation Training during SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Integrated Training Exercise
    ITX
    #ServiceLevelTrainingExercise
    ITX 1-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT