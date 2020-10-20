Energy Efficiency PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rachel Kemper, the 88th Readiness Division Resource Efficiency Manager, explains how much money is waisted annually simply due to wasteful habits and gives you tips on how to save energy at home and at the workplace.