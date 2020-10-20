Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Energy Efficiency PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    Rachel Kemper, the 88th Readiness Division Resource Efficiency Manager, explains how much money is waisted annually simply due to wasteful habits and gives you tips on how to save energy at home and at the workplace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 15:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771470
    VIRIN: 201020-A-HV276-001
    Filename: DOD_108046115
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Efficiency PSA, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Energy
    Power
    US Army Reserves
    Energy Efficiency
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division
    Rachel Kemper
    Wastefulness

