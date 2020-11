video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771469" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During their August 2020 annual training, the 136th Engineer Company made great strides toward a new fitness course at the Gardiner training site. The U.S. Army has introducted the ACFT, or Army Combat Fitness Test, a new functional fitness-based test with events such as the standing power throw and a sprint-drag-carry event. The new test involves more equipment and a more specific setup than the former Army Physical Fitness Test.



Video by Spc. Darin Douin