    88th RD MILTECH Recruitment PSA

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    A public service announcement about the benefits and availability of the Military Technician program across the 88th Readiness Division's 19-state region.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 14:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771461
    VIRIN: 201102-O-SX453-002
    Filename: DOD_108046049
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th RD MILTECH Recruitment PSA, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruitment

    employment U.S. Army Reserve Army Reserve USAR training MILTECH Best of both worlds

