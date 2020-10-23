Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC - Connecting Mobility Warriors in the Digital Age

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen, Senior Airman Franklin Harris and Jon Zanone

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    In a volatile and unpredictable world
    Defined by aggressive global competitors and
    And a life changing pandemic
    We can’t always predict what’s coming next…
    But, when you’re always ready
    You’re never caught by surprise.
    Against any enemy,
    seen or unseen, natural or man-made,
    Mobility Airmen are the heart of all operations
    And we haven’t. Skipped. A beat.
    (Heart monitor beep sound on each word)
    We project the force and deliver hope
    We pump the fuel.
    We help those in need.
    We generate and keep moving.
    Mobility Airmen are always ready,
    Because we’re already thinking ahead
    And thinking beyond.
    We have a plan for the worst,
    And we push the limits of innovation
    But no one fights the battle alone.
    It takes every team,
    Every mind,
    And every Mobility Airman,
    To deliver the right effects, to the right place, at the right time
    And we won’t stop here.
    The next challenge is out there,
    And we’re ready.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771457
    VIRIN: 201023-F-F3230-6001
    PIN: 616685
    Filename: DOD_108046011
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

