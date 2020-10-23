AMC - Connecting Mobility Warriors in the Digital Age

In a volatile and unpredictable world
Defined by aggressive global competitors and
And a life changing pandemic
We can’t always predict what’s coming next…
But, when you’re always ready
You’re never caught by surprise.
Against any enemy,
seen or unseen, natural or man-made,
Mobility Airmen are the heart of all operations
And we haven’t. Skipped. A beat.
(Heart monitor beep sound on each word)
We project the force and deliver hope
We pump the fuel.
We help those in need.
We generate and keep moving.
Mobility Airmen are always ready,
Because we’re already thinking ahead
And thinking beyond.
We have a plan for the worst,
And we push the limits of innovation
But no one fights the battle alone.
It takes every team,
Every mind,
And every Mobility Airman,
To deliver the right effects, to the right place, at the right time
And we won’t stop here.
The next challenge is out there,
And we’re ready.
VIDEO INFO
Date Taken:
10.23.2020
Date Posted:
11.02.2020 15:06
Category:
Video Productions
Video ID:
771457
VIRIN:
201023-F-F3230-6001
PIN:
616685
Filename:
DOD_108046011
Length:
00:02:14
Location:
US
