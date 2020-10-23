AMC - Connecting Mobility Warriors in the Digital Age

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a volatile and unpredictable world

Defined by aggressive global competitors and

And a life changing pandemic

We can’t always predict what’s coming next…

But, when you’re always ready

You’re never caught by surprise.

Against any enemy,

seen or unseen, natural or man-made,

Mobility Airmen are the heart of all operations

And we haven’t. Skipped. A beat.

(Heart monitor beep sound on each word)

We project the force and deliver hope

We pump the fuel.

We help those in need.

We generate and keep moving.

Mobility Airmen are always ready,

Because we’re already thinking ahead

And thinking beyond.

We have a plan for the worst,

And we push the limits of innovation

But no one fights the battle alone.

It takes every team,

Every mind,

And every Mobility Airman,

To deliver the right effects, to the right place, at the right time

And we won’t stop here.

The next challenge is out there,

And we’re ready.