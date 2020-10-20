Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES
10.20.2020
SERE Specialists from Cannon AFB teamed up with members of the 20th SOS for water hoist training. The purpose of the training is to familiarize both groups with the hoist system in order to aid in educational and real-world operations.
10.20.2020
11.02.2020 15:37
Video Productions
771444
201102-F-VK515-001
DOD_108045881
00:01:08
CANNON AFB, NM, US
0
0
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Water Hoist Training, by , identified by Amn Christopher Storer , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Water Hoist Training
