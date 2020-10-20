Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Hoist Training

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    SERE Specialists from Cannon AFB teamed up with members of the 20th SOS for water hoist training. The purpose of the training is to familiarize both groups with the hoist system in order to aid in educational and real-world operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771444
    VIRIN: 201102-F-VK515-001
    Filename: DOD_108045881
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Hoist Training, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Cannon
    Special Operations
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW
    CAFB
    Air Commando
    Water Hoist

