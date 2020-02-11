The Maxwell-River Region Partnership for Educational Excellence is a group of individuals made up of Air University faculty, school district superintendents and faculty, state/local government officials, and many other organizations. These entities came together to tackle issues related to K-12 education in the River Region and to ensure that the needs of military personnel in the area were addressed.
LEAVE A COMMENT
VIDEO INFO
Date Taken:
11.02.2020
Date Posted:
11.02.2020 15:29
Category:
PSA
Video ID:
771431
VIRIN:
201102-F-LO387-001
Filename:
DOD_108045777
Length:
00:01:35
Location:
MONTGOMERY, AL, US
Hometown:
MONTGOMERY, AL, US
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Copyright Information
Asset contains copyrighted material Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT