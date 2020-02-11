Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell-River Region Partnership

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Philip Berube, Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Maxwell-River Region Partnership for Educational Excellence is a group of individuals made up of Air University faculty, school district superintendents and faculty, state/local government officials, and many other organizations. These entities came together to tackle issues related to K-12 education in the River Region and to ensure that the needs of military personnel in the area were addressed.

