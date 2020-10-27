Small Arms Training Course 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the 2nd video covering the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's 2 week small arms training course for US Army Reserve Soldiers. This class re-establishes the knowledge base that has been diminished amongst the NCO Corps over the last few years in regards to weapons. The class allowed these Reservists to get hands on training with the weapons as well as taught them how to conduct primary marksmanship instruction, how to run a range and a myriad of other tasks that go along with weaponry. This class is part of a larger initiative called Cactus Gunnery.