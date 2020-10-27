Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Arms Training Course 2

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    This is the 2nd video covering the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's 2 week small arms training course for US Army Reserve Soldiers. This class re-establishes the knowledge base that has been diminished amongst the NCO Corps over the last few years in regards to weapons. The class allowed these Reservists to get hands on training with the weapons as well as taught them how to conduct primary marksmanship instruction, how to run a range and a myriad of other tasks that go along with weaponry. This class is part of a larger initiative called Cactus Gunnery.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771426
    VIRIN: 201027-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108045707
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Arms Training Course 2, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small Arms US Army Reserves USAR SAT-C 88th Readiness Division 103rd Sustainment Cactus Gunnery Smal

