The diversity of our Air Force brings us together, takes us to the next level, and makes us one as a force.

Airman 1st Class Adjimon Kouatonou moved to the United States from West Africa in October of 2016. He decided to enlist in the United States Air Force shortly thereafter and has been making a difference not only in his personal life, but in the lives of his coworkers.

Check out his story by watching the video below!