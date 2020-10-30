Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
The AFN Eagle in its natural habitat showing the community good fun for Halloween, Oct. 30, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771416
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-FF323-009
|PIN:
|9
|Filename:
|DOD_108045540
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|IT
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, AFN Vicenza The Eagle, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
AFN Vicenza The Eagle
LEAVE A COMMENT