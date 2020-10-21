Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Case You Missed It: Chaplain

    GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Mitchell 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Chaplain Philip Redmond stopped by to talk about the importance of relationships and how to sustain them. The Chaplain Corps Team offers opportunities for spiritual fitness, as well as squadron-focused support.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 07:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771412
    VIRIN: 201021-F-JJ102-649
    Filename: DOD_108045501
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Case You Missed It: Chaplain, by SrA Kiana Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem
    AFN
    Europe
    USAF

