Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Italy hosts EIB/ESB Training AFNNow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    10.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Latiuk 

    AFN Vicenza

    USAG Italy hosts EIB/ESB Training October 26-30 in Vicenza, Italy. The training consists of an Army Physical Fitness Test, land navigation, medical lanes, patrol lanes, and weapons lanes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 05:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771407
    VIRIN: 201030-A-YW586-402
    Filename: DOD_108045452
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy hosts EIB/ESB Training AFNNow, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT