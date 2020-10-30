CAMP ATTERBURY, IN - U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Caldwell prepares an unmanned aerial vehicle for launch with the Unmanned Aerial Systems Team, 776th Brigade Engineering Battalion in support of the Bold Quest 20.2 Exercise on Tue. Oct. 27, 2020. Bold Quest tests and assesses the functional and technical interoperability of ground, sea and air-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and joint fires systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)
