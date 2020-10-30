VING praying for America

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771367" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, CH (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem, has encouraged communities to pray that God might heal our hearts, strengthen our spirits, and unite our Nation.



Join Chaplain Jermain Mulley as he joins @ArmyChaplainCorps to #PrayForAmerica and for our community.



"This has been a year of challenges for our Nation, and all the Soldiers, Family members, and Army Civilians with whom we serve. The COVID-19 pandemic, our Nation's racial unrest, divisive trends, fires, and natural disasters have combined with the typical but never ordinary challenges we face in military service. These conditions make messages of hope and solidarity more powerful and more necessary now than ever before during my lifetime." - CH (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem.