Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VING praying for America

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.30.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, CH (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem, has encouraged communities to pray that God might heal our hearts, strengthen our spirits, and unite our Nation.

    Join Chaplain Jermain Mulley as he joins @ArmyChaplainCorps to #PrayForAmerica and for our community.

    "This has been a year of challenges for our Nation, and all the Soldiers, Family members, and Army Civilians with whom we serve. The COVID-19 pandemic, our Nation's racial unrest, divisive trends, fires, and natural disasters have combined with the typical but never ordinary challenges we face in military service. These conditions make messages of hope and solidarity more powerful and more necessary now than ever before during my lifetime." - CH (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771367
    VIRIN: 201030-A-JK506-812
    Filename: DOD_108044829
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING praying for America, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING
    PrayForAmerica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT