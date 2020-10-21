Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 8th ESB, CLB-8 Conducting EOD Exploitation Training during SLTE 1-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 8, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conducting EOD Exploitation Training during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 21, 2020. This training was conducted in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 22:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771366
    VIRIN: 201021-M-JD525-003
    Filename: DOD_108044828
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    MCAGCC
    CLB-8
    4th Marine Regiment
    Twentynine Palms
    8th ESB
    SLTE 1-21
    ITX 1-21
    EOD Exploitation

