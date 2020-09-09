HFGCS B1 Lancer Rescue

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES
09.09.2020
Airman First Class Andrew Hitchcock, an HFGCS operator from Grand Forks Air Force Base, helped divert a B1 Lancer from possible catastrophe. This is his story.
|09.09.2020
|10.31.2020 18:56
|
|771363
|200909-F-EO586-665
|DOD_108044778
|00:00:58
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
