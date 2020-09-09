Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HFGCS B1 Lancer Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brody Katka 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Andrew Hitchcock, an HFGCS operator from Grand Forks Air Force Base, helped divert a B1 Lancer from possible catastrophe. This is his story.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 18:56
    Category:
    Video ID: 771363
    VIRIN: 200909-F-EO586-665
    Filename: DOD_108044778
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HFGCS B1 Lancer Rescue, by A1C Brody Katka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth
    Beale
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    B1 Lancer
    HFGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT