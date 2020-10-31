Coast Guard, DNREC coordinate Delaware oil spill response

Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, federal on-scene coordinator for the Broadkill 2020 oil spill response describes his position managing clean up efforts in the areas impacted by the incursion of oily debris and tar balls at the Incident Command Post in Slaughter Beach, Delaware, Oct. 26, 2020. Coast Guard members are working with the Maryland Department of the Environment, DNREC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and NOAA to identify and remove oily debris as it washes ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross.)
