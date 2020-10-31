Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, DNREC coordinate Delaware oil spill response

    REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, federal on-scene coordinator for the Broadkill 2020 oil spill response describes his position managing clean up efforts in the areas impacted by the incursion of oily debris and tar balls at the Incident Command Post in Slaughter Beach, Delaware, Oct. 26, 2020. Coast Guard members are working with the Maryland Department of the Environment, DNREC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and NOAA to identify and remove oily debris as it washes ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771362
    VIRIN: 201031-G-LV348-898
    Filename: DOD_108044733
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, DNREC coordinate Delaware oil spill response, by PO3 Isaac Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

