JRTC 21-01 Mission MRE-Menu 2

A soldier with the 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division HHBN reviews components inside a Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Menu 2 for field readiness during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 28, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
