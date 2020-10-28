Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-27 Marines depart for MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group board a commercial aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, for MEFEX 21.1 taking place on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 28, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771351
    VIRIN: 201028-M-WX160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108044524
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-27 Marines depart for MEFEX 21.1, by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Cherry Point
    USNORTHCOM
    II MEF
    CLR-27
    MEFEX 21.1

