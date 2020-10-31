Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Shoutout - MAJ Belinksy Toussaint

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    10.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Belinksy Toussaint with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, gives a shoutout to the Army Knights from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Oct. 31, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 11:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771348
    VIRIN: 201031-Z-HN930-0003
    Filename: DOD_108044448
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: LANGHORNE, PA, US

    This work, Go Army Shoutout - MAJ Belinksy Toussaint, by SSG Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Sports
    New Jersey
    National Guard
    NJNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    AAAB
    GoArmy2020

