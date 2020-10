video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Spokesperson Lt. Col. Allie Payne gives an update to members of the press regarding efforts to find missing 11th ADA Soldier Private Richard Halliday. 1AD and Fort Bliss join with the Halliday family to ask anyone with any information about Richard's whereabouts to please come forward so that he can be returned home safely. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)