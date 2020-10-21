Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Spark Tank Submission
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 19:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771338
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-FU432-419
|Filename:
|DOD_108044279
|Length:
|00:10:27
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, RAPPS Demo, by SSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
LEAVE A COMMENT