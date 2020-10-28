Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "The First 115 Days"

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer, Senior Airman Jason Grabiec, Todd Pendleton and Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw

    182nd Airlift Wing

    In what’s become the most chaotic year in recent American history, the 182nd Airlift Wing took a formidable step towards normality July 2020, paved by months of balancing the so-called “new normal” with military operations. This is the story of four herculean months that won’t soon be forgotten.

    (Music: “Evolution” by BenSound.com via Creative Commons license)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Illinois
    Air Force
    homeland operations
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    readyAF
    covidUSAF
    covidNationalGuard

