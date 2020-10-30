Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - Wolfcom Enterprises

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Wolfcom Enterprises, a small business in Pasadena, California has developed the next generation of body cameras that not only record video, but a device that can save lives with facial recognition and also a SOS Connect lifeline back to dispatch to help fellow officers and warfighters.

