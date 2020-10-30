Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prairies Youth Center Reopening

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Prairies Youth Center reopens after a 10 month, $135,000 renovation project, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020. The renovations include tearing down a wall and creating an open cafe, interior doors with windows to meet visibility standards, new carpet and furniture, and freshly painted walls. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and wing leadership stopped by to cut the ribbon and get a tour of the upgrades. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prairies Youth Center Reopening, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

