Prairies Youth Center Reopening

The Prairies Youth Center reopens after a 10 month, $135,000 renovation project, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020. The renovations include tearing down a wall and creating an open cafe, interior doors with windows to meet visibility standards, new carpet and furniture, and freshly painted walls. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and wing leadership stopped by to cut the ribbon and get a tour of the upgrades. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)
