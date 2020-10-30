Prairies Youth Center Reopening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771323" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Prairies Youth Center reopens after a 10 month, $135,000 renovation project, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020. The renovations include tearing down a wall and creating an open cafe, interior doors with windows to meet visibility standards, new carpet and furniture, and freshly painted walls. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and wing leadership stopped by to cut the ribbon and get a tour of the upgrades. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)