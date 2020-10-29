Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MHS Minute: October 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Nicholas Roeder 

    Military Health System

    This month we celebrate two important "firsts" at Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, and one very special anniversary at Defense Health Agency!

    Go to https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFMES to see more photos from the only worldwide medical examiner system, AFMES!

    DHA Celebrates Seven Years of Service: https://health.mil/News/Articles/2020/10/01/Defense-Health-Agency-celebrates-seven-years-of-service

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771313
    VIRIN: 201029-A-N1234-010
    Filename: DOD_108043940
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Minute: October 2020, by Nicholas Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #MHS #MHSMinute #AFMES #DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT