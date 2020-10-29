Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
This month we celebrate two important "firsts" at Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, and one very special anniversary at Defense Health Agency!
Go to https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFMES to see more photos from the only worldwide medical examiner system, AFMES!
DHA Celebrates Seven Years of Service: https://health.mil/News/Articles/2020/10/01/Defense-Health-Agency-celebrates-seven-years-of-service
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|771313
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-N1234-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108043940
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, MHS Minute: October 2020, by Nicholas Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
MHS Minute: October 2020
LEAVE A COMMENT