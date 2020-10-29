Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlanta Falcons Shoutout - Capt. Alec Watkins

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Catherine Guerrero 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Salute to Service NFL Shoutout

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771309
    VIRIN: 201029-A-GL507-001
    Filename: DOD_108043930
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US
    Hometown: ROSWELL, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Falcons Shoutout - Capt. Alec Watkins, by SSG Catherine Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Veteran's Day
    NFLG2020

