Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce W. Carter remains moved to Arlington National Cemetery

Story Summary
The remains of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Pfc. Bruce W. Carter departs Miami International Airport Oct. 30, 2020, en route to Arlington National Cemetery, where Carter will be interred with military honors Nov. 4, 2020.
Full Summary
The remains of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Pfc. Bruce W. Carter departs Miami International Airport Oct. 30, 2020, en route to Arlington National Cemetery, where Carter will be interred with military honors Nov. 4, 2020. Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty, while serving in the Quang Tri Province, Vietnam August 7, 1969. His Medal of Honor citation is available at www.cmohs.org/recipients/bruce-w-carter.
LEAVE A COMMENT