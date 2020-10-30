Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce W. Carter remains moved to Arlington National Cemetery

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The remains of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Pfc. Bruce W. Carter departs Miami International Airport Oct. 30, 2020, en route to Arlington National Cemetery, where Carter will be interred with military honors Nov. 4, 2020.

    The remains of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Pfc. Bruce W. Carter departs Miami International Airport Oct. 30, 2020, en route to Arlington National Cemetery, where Carter will be interred with military honors Nov. 4, 2020. Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty, while serving in the Quang Tri Province, Vietnam August 7, 1969. His Medal of Honor citation is available at www.cmohs.org/recipients/bruce-w-carter.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 13:42
    Location: US

    This work, Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce W. Carter remains moved to Arlington National Cemetery, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Arlington National Cemetery
    SOUTHCOM
    Pfc. Bruce W. Carter

