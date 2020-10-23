Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC Visits Nellis News

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Stolze 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Video news featuring General Mark D. Kelly, Commander, Air Combat Command, flight and visit at Nellis AFB, NV, 30 October 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 771297
    VIRIN: 201030-F-NT363-001
    Filename: DOD_108043876
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC Visits Nellis News, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Air Combat Command
    General
    F-15
    ACC
    Eagle
    Nellis
    Flight
    AFB
    COMACC

