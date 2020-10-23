Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
COMACC Visits Nellis News
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES
10.23.2020
Video news featuring General Mark D. Kelly, Commander, Air Combat Command, flight and visit at Nellis AFB, NV, 30 October 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|771297
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-NT363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108043876
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, COMACC Visits Nellis News, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
COMACC Visits Nellis News
LEAVE A COMMENT