Lance Cpl. Corey Staten's Award Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion award Lance Cpl. Corey C. Staten’s family with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in Baltimore, Oct. 24. Lance Cpl. Staten was awarded for his heroism in giving his own life to save a fellow Marine from drowning in July 2018. The Navy Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat award that can be earned by any Marine and shows that LCpl. Staten’s sacrifice upholds the highest values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)