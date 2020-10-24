Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance Cpl. Corey Staten's Award Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion award Lance Cpl. Corey C. Staten’s family with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in Baltimore, Oct. 24. Lance Cpl. Staten was awarded for his heroism in giving his own life to save a fellow Marine from drowning in July 2018. The Navy Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat award that can be earned by any Marine and shows that LCpl. Staten’s sacrifice upholds the highest values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771295
    VIRIN: 201024-M-BF398-948
    Filename: DOD_108043874
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Corey Staten's Award Ceremony, by LCpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sacrifice
    Navy and Marine Corps Medal
    Core Values
    DMAMPROD
    4th Combat Engineering Battalion
    Lance Cpl. Corey Staten

