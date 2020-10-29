Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Double Dip

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks, Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Craig Rodarte, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Van Nuys and Chief Petty Officer Scott Wichmann

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Dual compensation refers to when a Reserve Sailor who is also employed by the federal government receives Reserve and regular civilian pay for the exact same time period without being in a civilian leave status. For most Sailors this isn't an issue, but it's important to talk with your federal human resources office to make sure your Reserve time matches up with your civilian leave dates. Whether you use Military Leave, Annual Leave or even Leave Without Pay, make sure you're not double dipping.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't Double Dip, by PO2 Raymond Maddocks, PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, PO2 Craig Rodarte, PO3 Zachary Van Nuys and CPO Scott Wichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

