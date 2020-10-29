Don't Double Dip

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dual compensation refers to when a Reserve Sailor who is also employed by the federal government receives Reserve and regular civilian pay for the exact same time period without being in a civilian leave status. For most Sailors this isn't an issue, but it's important to talk with your federal human resources office to make sure your Reserve time matches up with your civilian leave dates. Whether you use Military Leave, Annual Leave or even Leave Without Pay, make sure you're not double dipping.