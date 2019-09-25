Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 nose art

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2019

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Crews assigned to the 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hill Air Force Base paint three variations of nose art on A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft that come to the Ogden Air Logistics Complex for depot repairs, modifications and maintenance. Not all A-10s get nose art, but for the ones that do, paint crews refer to the different paint schemes by most prominent feature, the teeth. The application of nose art is the last step in maintenance before the aircraft is delivered to flight test and back to the unit. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    09.25.2019
    10.30.2020
    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    Hill Afb
    a-10
    nose art

