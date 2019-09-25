A-10 nose art

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crews assigned to the 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hill Air Force Base paint three variations of nose art on A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft that come to the Ogden Air Logistics Complex for depot repairs, modifications and maintenance. Not all A-10s get nose art, but for the ones that do, paint crews refer to the different paint schemes by most prominent feature, the teeth. The application of nose art is the last step in maintenance before the aircraft is delivered to flight test and back to the unit. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)