Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message Spot

Brig. Gen. Ford Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message
On behalf of the Iowa National Guard, happy Veterans Day.
We commemorate Veterans Day, in honor of all those who have served our nation in uniform. We pause to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.
We pay tribute to their devotion, patriotism, selfless service, and sacrifice on behalf of us all. These individuals - we honor today - are United States veterans.
LEAVE A COMMENT