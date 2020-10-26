Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Ford Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message



On behalf of the Iowa National Guard, happy Veterans Day.

We commemorate Veterans Day, in honor of all those who have served our nation in uniform. We pause to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.

We pay tribute to their devotion, patriotism, selfless service, and sacrifice on behalf of us all. These individuals - we honor today - are United States veterans.