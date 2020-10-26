Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message Spot

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Ford Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message

    On behalf of the Iowa National Guard, happy Veterans Day.
    We commemorate Veterans Day, in honor of all those who have served our nation in uniform. We pause to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.
    We pay tribute to their devotion, patriotism, selfless service, and sacrifice on behalf of us all. These individuals - we honor today - are United States veterans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 13:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771291
    VIRIN: 201026-A-YI817-001
    PIN: 201026
    Filename: DOD_108043849
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: JOHNSTON, IA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard 2020 Veteran's Day Message Spot, by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    Veterans day
    Iowa National Guard
    National guard
    2020
    General Ford

