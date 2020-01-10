LA District Conducts Flood Fight Training With California National Guard (CLEAN-NOSUPERS)

The Los Angeles District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recently conducted a training exercise to simulate closing a breech during a flood event with the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 40th Aviation Regiment, based out of Los Alamitos, California at Whittier Narrows Dam in Montebello California.
Super Times:
00: - 14 – Flood Fight Training, Montebello California
:30 - :35 Capt. John Gomez, Company B Commander, 1st Assault Helicopter Btln. 140th Aviation Regiment
1:07 – 1:13 - David Kingston – Los Angeles District, USACE – chief of emergency management branch
1:19 – 1:29 - Col. Julie Balten, Commander, Los Angeles District, USACE
TRT 2:04
