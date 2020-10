video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year we look forward to supporting schools’ Veterans Day observances; however, this year is different. Due to school districts’ distance learning, Joint Base Lewis-McChord has prepared a Veterans Day video to be used for virtual Veterans Day observances.



The video begins with JBLM’s America’s I Corps Band playing the “Armed Forces Medley,” and is followed by six Service members – three Soldiers and three Airmen – delivering Veterans Day remarks.



The video features:



Chief Master Sergeant Joel Buys- JBLM Garrison Senior Enlisted Advisor

Specialist Kyle Seymour- Milford, Michigan

Specialist Kiara Mendez- Orlando, Florida

Specialist DeAndre Johnson- Cordova, Tennessee

Senior Airman Samantha Reel- Vancouver, Washington

Airman First Class Muzan Elshiek- Sarasota, Florida

Senior Airman Bensaiten Sanchez Flores- Mexico