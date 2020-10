video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



October's almost over, but we can't forget that it's National Physical Therapy Month!

A few of the 59th Medical Wing's physical therapy interns share how to crush the run portion of your fitness test!

Keep your eyes peeled for the final video to help you with your sit-ups!