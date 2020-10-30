Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th POL Airmen 'pump' the mission B-Roll stringer

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    39th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) flight works around the clock to fuel the missions of Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. With timeliness and proficiency, they are able to maintain fueling expectations for operational purposes.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th POL Airmen 'pump' the mission B-Roll stringer, by SSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fuel
    POL
    incirlik air base
    logistics readiness squadron
    oil and lubricant
    3N0X6
    patroleum

