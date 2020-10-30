Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
DVIDS Hub works best with JavaScript enabled
39th POL Airmen 'pump' the mission B-Roll stringer
INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY
10.30.2020
39th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) flight works around the clock to fuel the missions of Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. With timeliness and proficiency, they are able to maintain fueling expectations for operational purposes.
Date Taken:
10.30.2020
Date Posted:
10.30.2020 06:07
Category:
B-Roll
Video ID:
771221
VIRIN:
201030-F-YC711-748
Filename:
DOD_108042993
Length:
00:01:32
Location:
INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
39th POL Airmen 'pump' the mission B-Roll stringer, by , identified by SSgt Andrea Salazar , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
39th POL Airmen 'pump' the mission B-Roll stringer
LEAVE A COMMENT