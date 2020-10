video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During EIB qualifications, 173rd Soldiers are required to complete all of the events in the evaluation process. The events included APFT, Weapons lanes, Medical lanes, Patrol lanes, Land Navigation and a 12-Mile Foot March. A Solider shows expertise as he navigates through the course.





Video by Sgt. Jonathan Latuik/AFN Vicenza

Caption by Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/AFN Vicenza