    Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.29.2020

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered Oct. 29, 2020 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for U.S. Army Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade change of command ceremony from outgoing Capt. Suyapa G. Lopezpadilla and incoming Capt. Morgan K. Moxley under Covid-19 prevention condition. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Paolo Bovo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771212
    VIRIN: 201030-A-JM436-0001
    Filename: DOD_108042930
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b

