Soldiers and family members gathered Oct. 29, 2020 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for U.S. Army Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade change of command ceremony from outgoing Capt. Suyapa G. Lopezpadilla and incoming Capt. Morgan K. Moxley under Covid-19 prevention condition. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Paolo Bovo)
