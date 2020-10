video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and family members gathered Oct. 29, 2020 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for U.S. Army Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade change of command ceremony from outgoing Capt. Suyapa G. Lopezpadilla and incoming Capt. Morgan K. Moxley under Covid-19 prevention condition. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Paolo Bovo)