    The Rebel with a Mysterious Cause

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB) is supporting research to better understand the environmental and ecological signatures of B. pseudomallei and learn why it is especially virulent in humans.

    Read More: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/375814/rebel-with-mysterious-cause

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771207
    VIRIN: 200330-A-AB123-0002
    Filename: DOD_108042836
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Rebel with a Mysterious Cause, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DTRA
    DTRA CB
    JSTO
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department
    Northern Arizona University
    Melioidosis
    DTRA-JSTO
    B. pseudomallei
    Joint Science and Technology Office for Chemical and Biological Defense
    bacterium
    University of California Los Angeles
    virulence

