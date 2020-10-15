The Rebel with a Mysterious Cause

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771207" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB) is supporting research to better understand the environmental and ecological signatures of B. pseudomallei and learn why it is especially virulent in humans.



Read More: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/375814/rebel-with-mysterious-cause