The Rebel with a Mysterious Cause
FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES
10.15.2020
Courtesy Video
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB) is supporting research to better understand the environmental and ecological signatures of B. pseudomallei and learn why it is especially virulent in humans.
