U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), Expeditionary Operation Training Group (EOTG) with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), conduct special patrol insertion/extraction and helicopter repel training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2020. EOTG trains Marines before being attached to Marine Expeditionary Units, where they will have to conduct operations using these techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)