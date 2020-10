video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469) perform flight operations during the U.S. Air Force’s Rum Runner exercise, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. This exercise was conducted to increase

interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Marine Corps from a planning and communications standpoint. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)