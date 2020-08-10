Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
AFN Kunsan Spotlight –Small Forward Deverell Thomas
Air Force Staff Sgt. Deverell Thomas explains his role as the 8th Fighter Wing Basketball Team’s Small Forward.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 00:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771199
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-AY405-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108042701
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, AFN Kunsan Spotlight –Small Forward Deverell Thomas, by SPC CaShaunta Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
AFN Kunsan Spotlight –Small Forward Deverell Thomas
LEAVE A COMMENT