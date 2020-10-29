Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Echo Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Check out the new Marines of Echo Company as they participate in a motivational run here at MCRD San Diego!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:13
    Category:
    Video ID: 771195
    VIRIN: 201029-M-HX572-805
    Filename: DOD_108042628
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MRCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT