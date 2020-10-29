Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Echo Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions
MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES
10.29.2020
Check out the new Marines of Echo Company as they participate in a motivational run here at MCRD San Diego!
|10.29.2020
|10.29.2020 21:13
|
|771195
|201029-M-HX572-805
|DOD_108042628
|00:08:02
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
