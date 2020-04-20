Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dagger Soldiers Squad Bounding Training Exercise

    CAMP HOVEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Dagger Soldiers practice squad bounding movements in preparation for team live fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771189
    VIRIN: 200420-A-QE526-333
    Filename: DOD_108042590
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dagger Soldiers Squad Bounding Training Exercise, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

