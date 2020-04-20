Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Dagger Soldiers Squad Bounding Training Exercise
CAMP HOVEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA
04.20.2020
Dagger Soldiers practice squad bounding movements in preparation for team live fire.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 23:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771189
|VIRIN:
|200420-A-QE526-333
|Filename:
|DOD_108042590
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Dagger Soldiers Squad Bounding Training Exercise, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Dagger Soldiers Squad Bounding Training Exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT