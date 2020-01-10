Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Energy Action Month PSA: SMA Michael Grinston

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Energy & Sustainability)

    Public Service Announcement:
    Sergeant Major of the Army Micheal A. Grinston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 20:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771185
    VIRIN: 201001-A-HM719-005
    Filename: DOD_108042534
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Energy Action Month PSA: SMA Michael Grinston, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    energy
    PSA
    SMA
    Army
    Energy Action Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT