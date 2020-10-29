Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Standards and Discipline Theme Video New

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    Standards and Discipline Theme Video New

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 18:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 771183
    VIRIN: 201029-A-JU563-239
    Filename: DOD_108042477
    Length: 00:08:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standards and Discipline Theme Video New, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    CAPL
    ALx
    Standards and Discipline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT